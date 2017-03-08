The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro’s TENAA visit last year meant that it’s arriving soon in China. The Galaxy C7 Pro already rolled out last January so we knew it was only a matter of time before Samsung releases the C5 variant. Well, it’s here. Samsung has launched the phone albeit quietly. We’re not surprised because this phone is only mid-range but perhaps Samsung doesn’t want too much attention these days and just want to build up the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy C5 Pro comes equipped with a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 2600mAh battery, 16MP camera with F/1.9 aperture, 16MP selfie shooter, Full HD recorder capability (30 fps), Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage. There’s the usual microSD card slot for storage expansion as well.

This Galaxy C5 Pro can still be categorized as mid-range but the Android phone supports Samsung Pay and fingerprint authorization already. Slowly but surely, such features are becoming a standard.

The RMB 2499/CNY 2499 ($362) price will officially be shown off this March 16 but pre-order is now going on. Phone will be available in Powder Rose, Maple Leaf, and Lake Blue color options. Pre-order is now open if you want to get this new Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

VIA: GSMArena

SOURCE: Samsung