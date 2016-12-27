Aside from the Galaxy C7 Pro, Samsung is set to release the new Galaxy C5 Pro. We’ve seen it earlier as the Galaxy SM-C5010 and now it has recently reached TENAA. This means the Android smartphone will be ready to be unveiled anytime soon in China. There’s still no certainty though if the device will be released outside the country and South Korea but we’re hoping it will be out in key markets.

Based on the TENAA document, the phone will be equipped with a 5.2-inch AMOLED Full HD display screen, Snapdragon 626 processor, WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a 3000mAh battery. We also have information that the Galaxy C5 Pro will have 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and 16MP rear and front-facing shooter combo. Phone only runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow but there is a chance that it can be updated to Nougat. The device is listed with the following dimensions: 145.7 x 71.4 x 6.95mm.

Details are scarce but passing thru TENAA is a good sign. The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro is almost ready for official launch and market release. It’s only just a matter of waiting. We’re guessing this one will arrive together with the Galaxy C7 Pro. Phone is also said to be ready in four color options: Gray, Golden, Rose Gold, and Silver.

VIA: TENAA