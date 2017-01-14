The leaks and rumors were apparently true as Samsung quietly listed the Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone on their Chinese website. Pre-orders will start by January 16 but the pricing for the mid-tier device hasn’t been revealed yet although it’s expected to be in the $400 range. There is also no news yet if it will show up in other markets, but basing on the specs, it could be something other countries may want, despite the fact that Samsung is still trying to slowly rebuild their reputation after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

The Galaxy C7 Pro has a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 1920 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 626 chipset with an octave-core 2.2GHz CPU and the Adreno 506 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and either a 32GB or 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB though a microSD slot. There is a fingerprint scanner on the home button and it has a 3300mAh battery.

Probably one of the selling points of this smartphone is that it has a 16MP camera with a f1.9 aperture, both as its main shooter and for the front-facing one as well. You will be able to experiment a lot with mobile photography and even videography, including in environments with a little less light than most.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available for pre-order starting January 16 on the Samsung China website. You can choose from three colors: Rose Pink, Arctic Blue, and Maple Leaf Gold. We’ll know more about the pricing in the next few days.

SOURCE: Samsung China