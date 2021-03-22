Most of us use our wireless earbuds to listen to music, podcasts or watch our videos in peace. But for some devices like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, they can also be a useful tool for people who are suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss. According to a study published in a “renowned scientific journal”, the Ambient Sound feature of the newest pair of truly wireless earbuds from Samsung can serve as a tool to make it easier to hear sounds in their surroundings.

Samsung Electronics carried out a research in partnership with Samsung Medical Center and the results were published in Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology, a journal dedicated to research about ear, nose, and throat (ENT) concerns. The study assessed three devices and its efficacy for those who have mild to moderate hearing loss: a hearing aid, a personal sound amplification product, and the Galaxy Buds Pro. This is the first time true wireless earbuds were included in such a study.

Of the 18 participants in the study, 57.6% reported that the Galaxy Buds Pro were useful in helping them hear ambient sounds in quiet environments. But when it comes to noisy environments, only 26.3% of the participants were able to find the earbuds useful. Individuals who used the earbuds also said they were able to understand the spoken word better. Note that the study didn’t say that using the Galaxy Buds Pro is better than the other two devices but it can be a useful tool for those who cannot afford hearing aids.

The Ambient Sound feature can amplify nearby sounds up to 20 decibels. Users are able to choose from among four levels and can adjust and customize what they need from the earbuds when it comes to ambient sound. Samsung has also previously released a feature for the Galaxy Buds Pro where users can adjust the volume on the left and right earbuds independently for those that have worse hearing in one ear.

As mentioned, the study is not saying that you should replace your hearing aids with the Galaxy Buds Pro. It can be used together with hearing aids and persona sound amplification products for better results. But in cases where they cannot afford the two, the $199 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be a tool to help them out in the meantime.