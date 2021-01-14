Alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the South Korean tech giant has launched the new Galaxy Buds. Officially called as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the pair is ready to deliver “epic sound for every moment”. These are wireless earbuds that will work best with the new Galaxy premium flagships. Even if you have no plans of getting the new Galaxy S21, you may want to check out these wireless earbuds that will allow excellent call quality, immersive audio, enhanced connectivity, and smarter active noise cancellation.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts a more modern and sleek design. The pair is premium–just perfect for entertainment and work. It’s another addition to the quickly expanding market for true wireless earbuds. You see, the demand for such has grown substantially last year when people are forced to stay more at home due to the pandemic.

Samsung Electronics’ President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh proudly said: “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

The Galaxy Buds Pro features 6.5mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer for richer treble and deeper bass. The result is dynamic and balanced sound all the time. With the new earbuds, you can listen to music as the artist or musician intended it to sound.

For work and productivity, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be a professional choice because of the Active Noise Cancellation. It comes with Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) and three mics so your voice can be separated from unwanted noise. The pair also makes use of Wind Shield technology for clearer phone calls even in windy environments.

The ANC is more intelligent in the sense that the earbuds know when you need to focus on work and when you just need to relax. The pair can tune out your surroundings and background noise up to 99%. The earbuds can also amplify audio by over 20 decibels.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Features

ANC and Ambient Sound can work automatically together. It can switch between amplifying and cancelling nearby sounds and adapt to your surroundings. The goal always is to optimize audio experience.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro can last up to eight hours on regular playback. Add 20 hours of reserve power with the wireless charging case. If you use ANC, the pair will only last up to five hours. Quick charging for five minutes is enough to give it an extra hour of playtime.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available beginning today for $199.99. You can now buy from Samsung.com and other carriers and retail partners beginning tomorrow. Colors available: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black.