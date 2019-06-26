The Samsung Galaxy A90 isn’t out yet even after several rumors, renders, and teasers. No, there is no major issue as with the Galaxy Fold but it’s only a matter of time. Samsung is doing some last minute preps for the A90 and now we have further details that may become a reality. The phone that’s been said to feature a sliding-rotating camera system, confirmed coming to the UK, and is believed to be an ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ is expected to also arrive with a notchless Infinity display and a new camera system.

Samsung Galaxy A90 image and video renders surfaced online a few months ago. They give us an idea of the unique camera design. We’re looking forward to this new Galaxy mid-range phone especially now that we just heard it could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This means the device will be ultra fast and very well be considered as a flagship phone.

The flagship level mobile processor is the same one found on the Galaxy S10. The Snapdragon 855 chipset is being listed because a 5G model of the Galaxy A90 is said to be available. Adding the most premium chipset rain now makes sense if Samsung wants to deliver 5G support to the new mid-ranger.

An LTE variant will be joined by a new Samsung Galaxy A90 5G phone. The 5G variant is also believed to come with an “exclusive Tilt OIS tech” which we’re assuming has something to do with the camera. The imaging features include three rears cameras (48MP + 12MP + 5MP) and unknown OIS tech. As for the 5G variant, it will only come with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear shooters. They will be placed in a rotating camera system that allows the primary shooters to be used for selfies.

ToF or Time-of-Flight sensor may be included here as well. If you may remember, Samsung has ramped up the volume of orders for the ToF camera module from its supplier. The Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy A80 don’t have ToF yet but it’s possible the Galaxy A90 will have it.