The Samsung Galaxy A90 was leaked as early as February with information that said it could feature a sliding-rotating camera system. It was alreadyy confirmed to be arriving in the UK together with the Galaxy A20e and A40. We heard of the idea that it would be an ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’. The phone with a notchless Infinity display is set to launch soon with a new camera system. Nothing is certain and official yet but we’re expecting a grand reveal this month.

The Galaxy A90 with a pop-up camera was recently showcased in a new video and a few image renders. This is a first from the South Korean tech giant but not in the mobile industry.

The device is said to come with a dual camera placed in a rotating part that extends. It holds the selfie camera system as per the latest 3D renders.

The images appeared a couple of days ago, showing off the complicated camera setup. The ideas were from our favorite Chinese tipster Ice Universe. We’re assuming the phone looks closest to the real thing.

Samsung’s Galaxy A90 boasts two motions: slide up and flip. It appears to be a unique kind of phone. The selfie shooter is on the slide up part but a smaller cam is on the flipping part that can be accessed from the rear. You may not see the selfie camera in front because it’s hidden.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is said to arrive with a 6.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 700 mobile processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3700mAh battery. This may remind you a lot of the Vivo NEX or the OPPO Find X in the sense that the design hides an important feature.

Whatever the final design is, we know it will allow that notchless design. We can’t wait to see what new camera system Samsung had in mind.

VIA: SAMMOBILE