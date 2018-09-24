‘A Galaxy Event’ is happening on October 11. Most likely it will be an online event. That is a couple of days after Google makes the Pixel 3 series official. We’ve been anticipating for this new Galaxy A phone since we’re really curious about the ‘4X fun’ reference. We’re certain it won’t be Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) as that one was already announced last week with triple cameras. The “4X Galaxy” device is rumored to have four cameras. We’ve been saying it’s going to be the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro which is a higher-specced Galaxy A9 Star that was released back in June.

The quadruple camera phone isn’t the first to have such. There’s the Huawei Honor 9 Lite that rolled out in India, Honor 7C, and the ASUS ZenFone 5Q.

We’re assuming this will have similarities to the Galaxy A9 Star or the recently announced Galaxy A7. The cameras are said to vary: 8MP wide-angle camera with 120° FOV, 24MP main camera, 10MP zoom camera, and a 5MP zoom camera. The selfie cam may be a 24MP Sony IMX 576 front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will come equipped with a large 6.28-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor, and a 3720mAh battery. A previous rumor said the battery would be upgraded to 5000mAh.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A9 Star Pro will be ready in Blue Gradient, Black, and Pink Gradient. October 11 is only less than a month from today so let’s wait and see.

VIA: AllAboutSamsung