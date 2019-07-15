The Samsung Galaxy A80 has reached Geekbench before the official launch. It was finally unveiled with a slider design and a rotating camera. It’s a new mechanism that allows the main camera system to be used for a selfie by simply flipping the camera part. The idea isn’t exactly unique but it’s the first time the South Korean tech giant is doing something in the ‘Era of Live’. Samsung has been ushering the public into that era and the Galaxy A80 is our first taste.

How does the camera work exactly? It rotates so you can use the rear camera as a front-facing shooter and videos. This means your selfies and videos will be the same quality as those images captured by the primary camera because the system is simply the same.

The rotating camera module is a first from Samsung. This time, the company doesn’t depend on the notch or a camera hole. The rotate cam is unique in the sense it takes advantage of the idea of rotation instead of just sliding up.

The camera system is hidden. It slides up and then rotates when you need to use the camera. Samsung has challenged itself and was up to the task of developing a solution that doesn’t need extra motor parts. No premature rotation can occur because of the locking teeth, rail, and hook as described. The tech is accompanied by an optimized motor that powers the vertical slide and rotation of the camera.

The 48MP primary camera of the Samsung Galaxy A80 also works as a selfie camera so imaging the photo quality it can deliver. There’s also the Ultra Wide angle lens and a 3D Depth camera. Perhaps this phone is the first to have a triple selfie camera setup which makes it more powerful than ever.

Samsung has made sure the rotating camera has passed rigorous testing. We can’t say how many times the cam module was tested but it should be durable enough. We can’t wait to get our hands on the phone and try the cam.