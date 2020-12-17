We have seen a number of Galaxy A7 phones since the series was first introduced. It will soon receive a new addition in the form of the Galaxy A72. This model will still be a mid-range offering but one that can offer super fast mobile Internet, thanks to 5G connectivity. The phone is on its final testing stage and is expected to be revealed soon. It may also be announced together with the Galaxy A52 5G. The two are said to be almost similar with the same design and specs but the A72 will be bigger.

Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared images of the upcoming Samsung 5G phone. The Galaxy A72 5G is an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy A71 5G. It is expected to come with a large 6.7-inch flat screen with an Infinity-O display with the punch hole selfie shooter.

When it comes to the imaging department, a quad camera system is found on the rear. It will be headlined by a 64MP camera lens. A 3.5mm headphone jack will still be part of the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G that measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.1mm.

The Galaxy A lineup is high mid-range. Price point is at $599. It’s not exactly the lowest priced line but definitely more affordable compared to the Galaxy S premium flagship devices.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A52 5G in 2021. An announcement before year-end may happen too but market release will be next year.