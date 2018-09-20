This is what we’ve been waiting for the past few weeks–the new Samsung Galaxy A7. The 2018 model is finally here as the South Korean tech giant has officially announced the new Galaxy A phone. We’ve been wondering if this phone would have four cameras in reference to the ‘4X Fun’ but that event is scheduled for next month. Samsung recently made public the smartphone not with four but with a triple lens camera setup. That is a lot of cameras and we find it surprising the company decided to deliver such a system to a mid-range phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) follows the recently introduced Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+. Samsung has several new phones to roll out before it gets busy with the Galaxy X foldable phone and the Galaxy S10 devices due next year. We heard the Galaxy A and Galaxy M will remain but with the former getting more premium features. They will still be affordable like this new Galaxy A7.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy A7 remarkable is the powerful rear triple camera system apart from the usual sleek design. It is one budget-friendly smartphone that can offer almost the same power and performance as most premium flagship devices.

The triple camera setup includes the following: 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens, 24MP Lens, and 5MP (F2.2) Depth Lens. There’s a 24MP Lens (selfie) for more light. The camera modules are complemented by an intelligent Scene Optimizer which knows when to adjust the color, brightness, and contrast, and can categorize a subject. These imaging features all work to optimize image quality.



Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

• Processor: 2.2GHz Octa Core

• Display: 6.0-inch FHD+, 1080 x 2220 pixel resolution, Super AMOLED

• Dimensions: 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm

• Weight: 168g

• Battery: 3300mAh

• RAM: 4GB or 6GB

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB

• Cam: 24MP AF (F1.7); Ultra Wide 8MP (F2.4), 120°; Depth 5MP(F2.2) (rear)

• Cam: 24MP FF (F2.0) (front)

• Connectivity: LTE Cat.6, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-B, GPS



SOURCE: Samsung