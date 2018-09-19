Just when we thought the Samsung Galaxy J line will be no more, here’s the South Korean tech giant announcing the new Galaxy J6+ and the Galaxy J4+. These mid-range phones are part of the mid-range Galaxy J series. There is no official announcement from Samsung yet but the duo appeared on the Samsung Mobile Press which means they are final and official. Galaxy J phones are usually released in India so we’re assuming these new ones are for the emerging market.

Samsung Galaxy J6+

The Samsung Galaxy J6+ boasts a 6.0-inch HD+ Infinity Display with 720 x 1480 pixel resolution and 18.9 aspect ratio. The phone weighs 178g and measures 161.4 x 76.9 x 7.9mm. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 8MP selfie camera with F1.9 aperture and 13MP AF (F1.9) + 5MP(F2.2) dual rear cameras.

Other features include a Quad Core 1.4GHz processor, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB onboard storage, WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and 3300mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy J4+

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy J4+ has the same 6.0-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1480 pixel resolution, and the same dimensions and weight. Actually, most of the J4+ specs are the same as the J6+. The only difference we noticed is the single 13MP rear camera with F1.9 and autofocus, 5MP selfie camera, 2 or 3GB of RAM, and the 16GB or 32GB storage capacity.

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy J6+ Duos is listed with a €239 price tag ($268) in Netherlands while the Samsung Galaxy J4+ Duos costs €189 ($221).

https://www.belsimpel.nl/samsung-galaxy-j6-plus-duos

SOURCE: Samsung (1),(2)