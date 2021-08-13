A new Galaxy A series phone is expected to be introduced soon. The Samsung Galaxy A52S has been sighted recently as image renders complete with specs and features. They are not official but we believe most renders are close to the real thing. The Samsung Galaxy A52 that was introduced back in April is getting a follow-up in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. It’s only a mid-range smartphone but will it will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A52S Specs

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A52S will look like the Galaxy A52. This ‘s’ version will be more powerful and faster in some way. It will be released in Europe but with only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other countries will get the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The phone will also feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be a 4500mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera system. The phone will run on Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A52S will be €449 which is about $530 in the US. Color options will be Purple, Blue, Mint, and Black.

As with previous Samsung Galaxy A phones, we’re anticipating the new Galaxy A52S will offer “Awesome” features. This could also be the Galaxy M52 5G coming to Europe we said would come with Snapdragon 778G SoC. Let’s wait and see.