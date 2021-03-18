Samsung is launching new Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 are expected to be announced in full in the coming days–ready to offer better performance when its comes to imaging. The Galaxy A phones are mid-rangers priced affordably and offer decent specs and features. Some may consider they’re almost premium especially because of the more advanced cameras and software. The Galaxy A will offer “Awesome” camera features apart from ultra-responsive screens and long-lasting batteries.

These new Galaxy A phones won’t have all the premium specs and features but Samsung is using the more important innovations ready for the consumers. Mainly, those are camera features that will allow everyone to be capture the important memories and get creative.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome

The Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 will offer high refresh rate displays up to 90Hz. This can be great for playing games and browsing your social media networks. The screens come with 800 nits of brightness even in daylight. The Eye Comfort Shield technology reduces blue light.

As described, these phones can be used with ease as part of the Galaxy ecosystem. They can work well with your other devices like computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Going truly wireless is very easy in this day and age especially with Samsung Galaxy products.

Galaxy Foundation

These new phones are convenient to use, thanks to the Galaxy foundational features. The new smartphones offer high quality stereo speakers for an impressive audio listening experience.