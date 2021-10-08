The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s latest Android mid-rangers. It was first announced in April with the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy A32 5G. It was soon followed by the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and super-fast 5G. With a software update, the 5G variant has received 4GB RAM expansion in India. A new update is available and it brings another important improvement that will be benefit the smartphone users: RAM Plus.

This RAM Plus usually comes with the One UI 4.0 beta update we told you about the other day. This is expected since Samsung promised to bring virtual RAM Plus feature to more Galaxy phones.

The new feature isn’t really an exclusive part of the One UI 4.0 update but it will be part of the Samsung software on a number of existing phones. The Galaxy A52s 5G received it first via a software update in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 series also got the same update.

The regular Galaxy A52 is now getting the same alongside the October security update. The feature is turned on by default. What it does is add extra 4GB of virtual RAM to the phone.

RAM Plus is not customizable so you can’t have enough control. One drawback is that you can’t easily turn off the function too. You can say it’s very much similar to Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion feature.