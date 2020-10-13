Between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S21 series, we can expect several low-cost and mid-range smartphones from Samsung will be unveiled. We have already seen a few including the Samsung Galaxy F41 with its large 6000mAh battery. There is also the Galaxy S20 FE but that isn’t a cheap phone. We learned about the Galaxy A42 5G recently and Samsung is once again showing off the device. As announced, the new device is the most affordable 5G smartphone to date.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 was earlier mentioned to start line of cheaper 5G phones. It was introduced last month and now we have more details from the South Korean tech giant.

The new Android phone boasts a multi-role Quad camera plus a long-lasting and fast-charging battery. It already comes with 5G connectivity so it can challenge other affordable 5G phones available in the market. It was actually announced together with the Galaxy Tab A7 and Galaxy Fit 2.

Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G has been revealed in Europe this week. It is part of the Galaxy A series that offer almost premium specs. Samsung Vice President of Sales, Samsung UK and Ireland for Samsung UK and Ireland James Kitto proudly said: “We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.”

With the 5G connectivity, expect “hyper-fast streaming and downloading”. This means the phone is also ideal for mobile or cloud gaming. The phone comes equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen, 5000mAh fast-charging battery, and a rear with an ergonomic design and premium finish. Choose from these three color options: Prism Dot Grey, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Black.

Here is a rundown of the specs and features: 6.6-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U Display, quad rear camera system (48MP AF F1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth camera), 20MP selfie camera, SM 7225 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, MicroSD card slot (up to 1TB), and of course a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging tech. There is also an on-screen fingerprint, USB C-Type, and Samsung Pay. The phone weighs 193g and measures 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm.