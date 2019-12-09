The Samsung Galaxy A51 is coming. Early image renders presented quad cameras. Just a few days ago, it was also teased on video. The follow-up to the Galaxy A50 is already in the works and some new details are surfacing. It’s definitely coming and a launch date has been given. On December 12, the South Korean tech giant will be announced. So far, we know this mid-range phone offering will feature a punch-hole display that will house the 32MP selfie shooter.

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A51 may look more like the Galaxy A50s. It may also arrive with a flatter display. There won’t be a notch. It seems the Galaxy A series will continue to use the centered punch-hole design.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 may also retain the 3D Glasstic build. The new image we see features new pastel shares. We’re probably looking at Prism Crush White, Pink, Blue, and Black.

At the rear is an L-shaped camera system featuring four sensors. When it comes to dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to weigh 172g and measure 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm. We see some physical buttons on the right edge of the phone.

The phone specs are as follows: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O, FHD+ resolution, 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, Exynos 9611 processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a MicroSD card slot for expansion, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. As for the rear cameras, expect the following: 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide f/2.2, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP f/2.4 Macro camera.

So the Galaxy A51 is confirmed. We’ve been confusing this with the Samsung Galaxy A71 but looks like the Galaxy A51 is final. We’ll get to see on the 12th of December.