The next premium flagship to anticipate for is the Galaxy Fold. It’s something we’ve been waiting for the past several months and we’re crossing our fingers it will be out this coming September. The South Korean tech giant delayed its launch to fix the problem of displays breaking. Samsung executives have been saying the foldable phone is almost ready. And while waiting for the premium device, here are two new mid-range phones to try: the Samsung Galaxy A30s and the Galaxy A50s.

Just last month, we said the Samsung Galaxy A30s would be arriving with triple rear shooters. As with the recent Galaxy A phones introduced, this one is ready for the ‘Era of Live’. If you like the Galaxy A30, you will love this upgraded A30s.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s features a new design featuring a futuristic holographic effect and unique geometric pattern on the rear. You can choose from these four colors: Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Green, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Black. The phone feels and looks stylish.

More than how it looks, the smartphone boasts powerful specs and features. Battery is now at 4000mAh with fast charging tech. There’s AI Game Booster allowing the best in mobile gaming experience. For phone security and authentication, there’s the on-screen fingerprint scanner. Othe specs are as follows: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+, 720 × 1560 pixel resolution, Infinity-V display, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB onboard storage, and a USB C-type port.

The phone’s camera performance is improved, thanks to the triple rear shooters–25MP main, 8MP Ultra Wide, and 5MP depth camera with Live Focus. Portraits and bokeh shots are more professional looking. The smart camera tools are also available. It includes a Scene Optimizer and an Intelligent Flaw Detector. The front-facing camera is 16MP with F2.0. As with most Galaxy phones, feel free to use Samsung Pay, Knox, and Samsung Health among others.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s has the same screen size as the A30s. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340), Super AMOLED screen, Infinity-U Display, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 512GB), and a 4000 mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup includes these shooters: 48MP (F2.0) + 5MP + 8MP (Ultra Wide). The 32MP (F2.0) is better than the Galaxy A30s’ 16MP. Unlike the other phone, the Galaxy A50s comes with Bixby.