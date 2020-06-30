The Galaxy A series is Samsung’s more affordable line of smartphones. We’ve featured a number of Galaxy A model recently including the upcoming Galaxy A01 Core budget phone, Galaxy A31, unlocked Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A21s with its 48MP camera and 5000mAh battery. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. To make things more exciting, we even learned that the Galaxy A smartphones would get wireless charging. We want to highlight the fact that the mid-tier Galaxy A51 was the top-selling phone in Q1 of 2020 so you know this budget-friendly line from the South Korean tech giant can be considered.

The next bestseller from the company could be this Galaxy A42. This is the first time we’re hearing about the smartphone and we like what we know so far. The device could make 5G Samsung phones more affordable next year.

Samsung already offers a slew of 5G phones but most of them are flagship level. It means prices are high but with the entrance of the Galaxy A42, Samsung and other OEMs may work harder to come up with cheap 5G phones.

You may say Samsung is ambitious when it comes to 5G but we welcome that. The consumers will soon be presented with more options when they go shopping for 5G smartphones. It started with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G last year, followed by the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20 5G variants. Even the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are getting 5G.

As for the mid-range category, both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also offer 5G connectivity. The more affordable 5G phones, the better. We may have to wait a bit because the Galaxy A 2021 series is still in the works. It could be the Galaxy A42 5G, sighted with model number SM-A426B.

It’s not clear if there will be an LTE version of the Galaxy A42. If it’s already affordable, then maybe there is no need for the LTE variant. But then, an LTE-only Galaxy A42 will be even cheaper. Other information we gathered include the 128GB base storage and white, gray, and black as color options.