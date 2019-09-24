The Samsung Galaxy A20 was introduced in India earlier in April. It was soon followed by the Samsung Galaxy A20e boasting a dual rear cam and a smaller screen. If you’re thinking of getting one, you can try to switch to Metro by T-Mobile as the network also started offering the smartphone a couple of months ago. The mid-tier phone is getting a follow-up in the form of the Galaxy A20s. We weren’t expecting this one but you know how the South Korean tech giant just goes ahead and announce something new after it’s done launching premium flagship models.

Last week, the Galaxy M30s rolled out in India with a 6000mAh battery. It was also introduced together with the Samsung Galaxy M10s. This time, the Galaxy A20s takes center stage as another great option for the Era of Live.

Samsung has shared an infographic of the Galaxy A20s containing all the information we need. The smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution, 4000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support, rear fingerprint and face recognition as biometric authentications, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A20s weighs 183g and measure 163.3 x 77.5 x 8.0mm.

When it comes to imaging, the three rear cameras will be enough to produced high-quality images. There’s the 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2, 120-degree field of view), and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth shooter. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture. Bokeh effect can be achieved with the Live Focus feature.

The Android device will also have the standard smartphone features like 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. There is no 5G support. Color options include Black, Green, Blue, and Red. No information on market availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you known soon.