A couple of months ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy A02s for Q1 2021 release. It was introduced together with the Samsung Galaxy A12. The Android phone will be ready soon in the United States, unlocked. The retail price is at 150 EUR which is about $182 in the country when it’s out next month. There is no formal and official announcement yet but a device with model number SM-A025U was sighted on the Wi-Fi Alliance. It was recently approved to be ready for release in the US

The new Galaxy phone is actually the Samsung Galaxy A02s. It will be the unlocked version. There are also these two new listed by Samsung– SM-A025A and SM-A025–believed to be the Galaxy A variants from AT&T and Verizon. There is also the SM-A025AZ which is said to be the Cricket variant of the phone.

The Galaxy A02s features a large 6.5-inch TFT HD+ Infinity-V display screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, an octa-core processor, and a triple rear camera system. The price range of the new phone from Samsung may be around $150 or a little bit more. It may also be a budget-friendly phone offering but it can deliver a large screen, powerful cameras, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, and a long battery life

Samsung Galaxy A02s Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A02s will also boast a 13MP main camera with the same 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro lens. The 5000mAh battery will come with 15W fast-charging technology from Samsung.

We’re not sure about wireless charging yet but the technology is ready. But then it may not be part of the Samsung Galaxy A02s since it is only a budget-friendly device like the Galaxy A01 Core phone from last year. Let’s just wait and see.