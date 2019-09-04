The Exynos 9 Series 9820 chipset was introduced November last year. It brought on-device AI processing. Functions were detailed that it would be ready to give AI-power, speed, and 5G support. Back in April, Samsung also rolled out multi-mode Exynos 5G communication solutions. It seems all roads lead to 5G and that is something we can confirm with the release of the new mobile processor–the Exynos 980. Don’t confuse this with the Kirin 980 from last year because it’s very much different.

The Samsung Exynos 980 is the first-ever 5G-integrated mobile chipset. It offers a more intelligent processing plus advanced connectivity with the 5G modem. No need to use a separate 5G model because the latest Exynos chipset already comes with it.

The introduction of this new Exynos 980 will make 5G connectivity more accessible to more people. Samsung can lead in this area if it will use the processor on upcoming phones–both premium flagships and mid-range devices. The Exynos 980 is already based on advanced 8nm FinFET process technology. Thi AI processor comes with a 5G model so it allows reduced power consumption. Since the 5G modem is already integrated into the chipset, there is more space for other components.

Looking at the numbers, the mobile processor supports 2G to 5G networks. Expect added speed like up to 2.55Gbps in sub-6GHz 5G. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6, E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), and IEEE 802.11ax.

As with newer chipsets, the Exynos 980 comes with more powerful Mali-G76 GPU and CPU plus six Cortex-A55 cores and two Cortex-A77 CPU cores. It allows the running of multiple apps, high-res graphic games, and more detailed UX designs. The NPU allows better performances by an increase of 2.7 times from the previous chipset model. Enhancements to most apps can also be expected. When it comes to imaging, the processor can support up to 108 megapixels, multiple sensors and cameras, plus object or scene detection.