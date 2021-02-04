Some good things must come to an end. The Samsung Galaxy A series phones released in 2017 will no longer receive security updates. It’s not exactly depressing news. It’s just that– many things in the world have limits. The tech giant releases security updates up to three years so this means those updates for phones released in 2017 will have to be discontinued. Samsung has revealed a specific list that includes five smartphones. The Galaxy A3 2017, Galaxy A7 2017, Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy J3 Pop, and the Galaxy Fold 5G will no longer be updated.

You read that right–the Galaxy Fold 5G will also not get more updates or support. The foldable phone is relatively new. We understand its inclusion because the phone’s release was limited. It was only made available in South Korea and some countries in Europe. It’s not really widely available in other regions.

Perhaps Samsung knows what it is doing. But if you own a original Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G and you hear your expensive will no longer be supported, it can be disappointing. It could also be an honest mistake too since the Android 11 (One UI 3.0) was only released a couple of weeks ago.

Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Security Updates

Apart from the Galaxy A phones released in 2017, the Galaxy A8 2018 will only receive quarterly updates according to our source. By next year, support for the phone may also end or maybe later this year. Let’s wait and see.