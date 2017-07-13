While those in the US and other non-Korean speaking countries are still waiting for the Bixby on their Galaxy S8 to finally have full functionality, those in Samsiung’s native South Korea are having all the fun. Well, as much fun as you can actually have with a digital voice assistant. The newly released Galaxy A7 (2017) which was announced back in January, now also has Bixby on board, although without voice control functionality and a dedicated button.

This doesn’t mean that the other Galaxy A7 (2017) around the world will also be getting Bixby. At least not yet. It seems it’s only the South Korean variant that has Samsung’s answer to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. It’s actually the first mid-ranger to have the digital assistant, and hopefully, it wont be the last. There’s no news though as to why the voice functionality isn’t available as well.

The English speaking version of Bixby hasn’t been released yet in the US and elsewhere due to several grammar and syntax issues, as well as a lack of big data necessary to make it function well. Although there are now early releases to selected users in the US, there is still no specific date as to when it will have all its features available.

In case you’re in South Korea and would like to have the Galaxy A7 (2017) with its Bixby support, note that it has a 5.7-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Exynos 7880 chipset, with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is currently available exclusively at SK Telecom and will cost you 588,500 won or around $515.

VIA: Android Authority