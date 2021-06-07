The Samsung Galaxy 21 FE most likely will replace the Galaxy Note 21. The latter will no longer be introduced this year because of a chip shortage problem. The South Korean tech giant has been working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two are almost ready. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even believed to have started production. The first set of image renders surfaced online. Another version was leaked by Samsung Mexico. And then recently, we learned the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20 series.

Just over the weekend, a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D image model surfaced online. Much has been said about the phone but we know more details will be leaked until the official product launch. As with most Fan Editions (FE versions), we’re expecting the Galaxy S21 FE would be more affordable. The price may be lower but some changes could be made to the phone.

The unit could have a plastic build instead of metal. It will be cheaper than the predecessor as per our source. We’ll get to confirm everything by the second half of the year. Most likely, an August release may happen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to replace the Galaxy Note 21. A lower price may be more attractive for the consumers who have been looking for a newer and more powerful smartphone yet don’t want to spend almost a thousand dollars or may not want a foldable phone yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) could be a semi-premium smartphone. It will have flagship features but with a lower price tag. Last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was the first FE model of a Galaxy S phone. It quickly became a bestseller in Southeast Asia and North America.

The Galaxy S21 FE could be priced around 700,000 won ($630). That is still a lot of money but definitely more affordable compared to the 899,800 won ($809) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.