Some people don’t realize this but Samsung also manufactures mobile chips. It’s not only Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon, or Apple that comes up with chipsets. Samsung also has a chip division that delivers the Exynos line. Exynos processors are those found on Samsung mid-range phones and variants of the premium flagship phones in some markets. If you may remember, this has been an issue because many people are saying the Samsung Exynos is subpar compared to Snapdragon SoC. It is that disappointing that a petition has been listed on Change.org.

Of course, we know Samsung won’t give up just yet. The Exynos line lives on especially since a new model is available. The Exynos 880 chipset delivers a number of important features for 5G, AI, and gaming. The SoC is mainly for improved gaming so expect future mid-range Android phones from different OEMs will be powerful.

The Exynos 880 offers 5G connectivity to mid-rangers. It is ready for multi- and heavy tasks such as mobile gaming. If you may remember the Exynos 980, this 880 one is the watered-down version already. The latter isn’t exactly old as new phones like the Vivo S6 5G is equipped by the Exynos 980.

As for the Samsung Exynos 880 SoC, it was made with the 8nm FinFET process. It uses octa-core 64-bit CPU, 2GHz ARM Cortex-A76 cores, and six 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores. It workes well with UFS 2.1 and LPDDR4X RAM. There’s the ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU that allows faster and more efficient gaming. It also allows 2520×1080 Full HD displays.

The chip can support up to a 64MP camera sensor or 20MP + 20MP dual-camera setups. It allows 4K 30fps video recording, integrated NPU and DSP, and on-device AI processing. The NPU and DSP share a controller and Direct Memory Access (DMA). Exynos 880 also offers GLONASS, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C port, BeiDou, and Galileo.