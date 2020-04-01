Vivo S6 is launching in China; it’s a 5G phone powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC. One of the few phones outside of the Samsung branding to draw power from this mid-range octa-core processor, the S6 has a 6.44-inch full HD AMOLED eye-protecting waterdrop display with 408ppi density and 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs Android 10 with a FunTouch operating system on top.

Vivo S6 in addition to 5G includes a 3.5 mm earphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. The phone boasts a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. It comes in two models, both with 8GB RAM but 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. Weighing only 181 g, the Vivo S6 has on-screen fingerprint scanner and face unlock to access the phone in privacy.

For the optics, the phone has a quad camera setup on the rear with 48-megapixel main camera featuring f/1.79 aperture. Alongside are an 8 MP wide angle shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor and another 2 MP macro camera each with its own aperture setting. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie cam with f/2.08 aperture. The Vivo S6 includes 4K video shooting prowess together with some run of the mill features like portrait mode, panorama, AR cute shot, slow motion, dynamic photo, and time-lapse to sum up a few.

Rolling out in Jazz Black, Swan Lake and Danube options, the Vivo S6 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,698 (approximately $380) while 8GB and 256GB model is going for CNY 2,998 (about $420). Vivo S6 5G will be available in China starting April 3. It will be on sale via Vivo’s official website and leading online retailer in the country. There is no word on when it will be available outside of China.