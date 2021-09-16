Samsung is set to introduce the new Galaxy S21 FE in a few weeks. There is also the Galaxy S22 series to be revealed in Q1 2022. Some Galaxy S22 phones are expected to run on Exynos 2200 instead of the upcoming Snapdragon 898 in select regions. It is the next premium processor from the South Korean tech giant to be used on the next-gen flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy S22, at least, in some regions.

Last week, we said the Exynos 2200 third round graphic benchmarks took a performance dive. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ Exynos 2200 version already hit Geekbench.

Now we’ve got word about the official version frequency data of the Exynos 2200. Chinese leakster (@UniverseIce) mentioned the CPU and GPU powers of the new Exynos SoC.

CPU specs include one Cortex-X2 2.9GHz, three 2.8GHz, and four 2.2GHz. The processor also uses AMD GPU 1250MHz. These numbers are for the Galaxy S22 Ultra the frequency of S22 Ultra. Our source said specs for the Galaxy S22+ will be different.

To recap, we also learned the Exynos 2200 would feature AMD mRDNA GPU with six compute units at 1.31GHz. The chipset is still being tested under different conditions. The recent drop and unconvincing performance we reported but they are still different from real-world performance. Hopefully, it will be better especially when already inside a Samsung Galaxy device.