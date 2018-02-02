Before the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are launched on February 25 at a Samsung Unpacked event, we’ve got details about other improvements and features being prepped by the South Korean tech giant. The Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are almost ready. We’re expecting it will include Samsung Experience 9.0. Actually, it’s more like the Samsung Experience 9.0 will feature Android 8.0 Oreo because as you know, Samsung uses its own user interface based on the latest Android version.

There is no official announcement by Samsung yet but if you’ve been using the beta Oreo on your Galaxy S8 or S8+, then you’ve probably seen some related features. These are usually found in the Samsung Members app. The beta version has been out since November so we’re certain you already know some improvements including those on the Home Screen, Samsung Keyboard, Edge Screen, Quick Panel, Samsung Cloud, Find My Mobile, Samsung Dex, and Samsung Dual Messenger.

The official Android Oreo OS is expected to roll out in the next few days or weeks so watch out for an OTA alert or notification. SAMMOBILE has shared an infographic that presents what to expect from the Samsung Experience 9.0.

Click HERE to see the full infographic. It’s quite long but we chopped the image into sections. Check the image gallery below:

To summarize, here are features of the Samsung Experience 9.0:

• New high-contrast keyboards

• Simplified keyboard settings

• New emojis, GIFs, and stickers

• Fast and smarter search results

• Bixby briefing to start your day

• Color Lens that may prevent eye strain

• Shortcut to the cloud

• Samsung Connect dashboard access

• Dual Messenger: two accounts on one phone

• Samsung DeX with wider apps screen

• Due date options on email

VIA: SAMMOBILE