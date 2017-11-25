It’s Black Friday in the US and we know you’re busy scrambling on what to buy and where to spend your hard-earned money. After Thanksgiving, most people look forward to shopping maybe not even for gadgets and goods but perhaps for new apps or games. Samsung wants to make this busy weekend more exciting for its loyal fans by releasing the third beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo OS for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

This cookie update for the South Korean tech giant’s 2017 flagship duo also includes the November security patch. Reportedly, the update was first released for UK but it will be ready for South Korea and the US in the coming days or weeks.

It’s no secret the last beta update delivered numerous bugs. Samsung decided to pull it out because there are units that actually stopped receiving signal from their networks. This beta 3 update is said to add more improvements and bug fixes. Expect the Bluetooth connection to be more stable. You can also now hide the ‘Apps running in the background notification’.

Bug fixes for the following can also be expected: biometric authentication failing with Samsung Pass, stuck music icon on AlwaysOn Display, time mismatch error, sluggish Samsung keyboard, camera not opening on lockscreen, disabled Call Waiting tone in volume, and unresponsive on homescreen and lockscreen at times. The WiFi signal should also be stronger after the update while lags should be lessened now.

