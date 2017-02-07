We’ve heard of the Samsung Chromebook Pro before and so we’re more interested with the Chromebook Plus now. The Chromebook Pro aka Kevin was sighted for pre-order last year. The pair was then announced at the CES 2017 and we’re expecting this to roll out this coming February 12.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is only powered by an ARM processor while the Pro version runs a Core m3 processor. The latter requires bigger RAM so we want to know what could possibly happen. We’ve got nothing to worry though because the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is equipped with the same chipset.

There’s another rumor that the Samsung Chromebook Pro will only have ample storage capacity so some consumers can have a choice. The Samsung K4EBE304EB-EGCG memory component tells us the possibility of adding more memories. Honestly, 16GB may be too much by we’ll see an 8GB option soon.

As with the Galaxy S8, Samsung Chromebook Pro is set to also be announced in April. Rotate the device with its 360-degree rotating action and see for yourself how interesting the new Chromebooks are.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is $449 in the US. The Pro should also be charging the same or around that price.

VIA: Chrome Unboxed