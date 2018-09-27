Fortnite is out after a long period of anticipation but gamers have been comparing it with PUBG. We can’t blame them because we’ve witnessed the game from being just a rumor to rolling out and then disappointing some people with several problems including being blocked on in-store demos. We’re not really worried about Fortnite but we’re curious about how it fares with PUBG. We asked before which game is better between Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

We have our answers but we know it will really depend on your preference. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) entrance into the Android gaming community is important as it already captured a percentage of the market.

The game which went up on the Play Store received a new war mode and sniper rifle . Now we’ve got news Samsung has teamed up with Tencent Games to launch an online challenge. The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 is where a simple person can receive thousands to hundred thousands of dollars as long as he’s done with the action adventure.

You need to sign-up if you wish to join the contest with the following cash prizes:

• $200,000 for the Top 1 winner

• $100,000 – No. 2

• $50,000 – No. 3

• $20,000 – No. 4

• $10,000 – No. 5

There will be top 40 qualifiers in each region plus the top 60 in Asia. Check out PUBG Mobile Star Challenge and see if you can beat other fans from North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, and China.

