We’re taking this piece outside of our regular games roundup because these might be games that are not only interesting for you, but these might actually blow up soon. We’re talking about the game that probably started all the craziness about battle royale genre these days – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG. And if you’re nostalgic about the 90’s and all the pop culture stuff that went on in that decade, you’ll surely remember the Tamagotchi. My Tamagotchi Forever aims to bring you all the nostalgia.

PUBG is a very popular game on the PC platform. The idea for the game comes from some popular stories like Hunger Games or H1Z1: King of the Kill. Players parachute into an island 100 at a time, and these 100 players will go against each other until there is one left. Now PUBG is available for your smartphones in PUBG Mobile. Tencent came a bit late to the platform, but since it is free to play, you might want to check it out.

In other news, Bandai Namco has now launched My Tamagotchi Forever globally. This means that you can now get a new Tamagotchi digital pet and care for it the same way you did when you were younger. You have to make sure that it is fed, happy, entertained, and that it should get enough rest. If you don’t do all these things, then you know what’s coming. Check out the game via the Play Store.

Check these games out via the Play Store check the links above, and make sure to watch out for our regular games roundup for updates on new games that you can install on your Android device.