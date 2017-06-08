Some of you may not be aware of it but Nyko is a known name in the gaming industry. It is popular for video game accessories and partnership with a number of other brands. Most notable is NVIDIA with the SHIELD accessories and those PlayPad controllers from five years ago. This time around, Nyko Technologies has teamed up with Samsung to release a new PlayPad for the Gear VR with Controller.





It’s time that the South Korean tech giant works with another manufacturer to support its VR headset. The new wireless gaming controller supports not just the new version of the Gear VR but also for the older models. You can check it out next week June 13 to 15 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3).

The Nyko PlayPad VR for Samsung Gear VR will be sold for only $49.99 when it’s released on the market later this year. It’s a wireless gaming controller that will respond smoothly to your Gear VR with Controller.

The accessory is designed with slider pads and buttons on the back, Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C, and a slim form. The device is portable and doesn’t require any button mapping. It offers console controller precision as enabled by the clickable sticks. It also clips easily to the front of your Gear VR with Controller.

VIA: Gamasutra