The year is about to end which means a lot of things for many big companies. We want to say it’s the season for parties but we are still in a pandemic so there are plenty of limitations. It doesn’t mean business should slow down. Companies just need to innovate and improve on strategies as early as now. For Samsung, we already know some of the South Korean tech giant’s major product offering that includes the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, as well as, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be announced in the second half of the year.

In 2022, the Galaxy foldable phones are said to be more durable. They will be equipped with tougher screens and hinges. We also mentioned recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may not come with a built-in S Pen but that is not final.

According to a source, the Samsung foldable phone lineup will present a number of important changes and improvements. A sliding model was mentioned and may be teased soon. A prototype may also be presented before the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s announcement.

A Galaxy Z in hybrid laptop and tablet for may also be in the works. It’s not clear what will be the design but the top and bottom part may be foldable. We’re imagining a bigger Galaxy Z Fold in a different orientation—looking more like a laptop.

The Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with improved hinge mounting. The UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) will be significantly improved. We reported recently the hinge and display will offer a low folding radius (R1.4) and high brightness. This also translates to reduction in weight and thickness.

The hinge design is more affordable so unit cost may be reduced. This means lower prices. By next year, we are anticipating the foldable phone category will be more popular than ever. More OEMs aside from Samsung will also enter the game and try to challenge the tech giant. Let’s wait and see.