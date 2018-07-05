The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be announced on August 9 at the next Unpacked event. That’s a month from today so we can expect more information and images will be revealed before the scheduled release date. There’s also the Galaxy Tab S4 which could also be announced on the same date. The Note 9 is Samsung’s second flagship phone for the year and as in the past, this will give us a glimpse of next year’s Galaxy S phone.

The South Korean tech giant usually releases premium flagship models every six months. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ duo was unveiled back in February. We’re looking at the same February launch for the Galaxy S10. The latter has also been the talk of gadget town since April when display specs were finalized by Samsung. The phone will use Fingerprint On Display technology and might have triple cameras.

The phone was initially planned for a January release during the CES while the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone will be unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2019. That information seems believable but now we’ve heard the schedule will be interchanged— the Galaxy X will be launched first followed by the Galaxy S10 the following month.

Between the two, we know more details about the Galaxy S10 although we’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy X since 2016 when a patent filing application was first sighted online. We’re looking forward to more leaks about this one.

VIA: Weibo