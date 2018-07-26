It was only two weeks ago when Samsung launched the 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM. We noted how the chip is ready for future 5G and AI mobile apps. We’re excited to see it on future Galaxy devices, offering speed 1.5x faster compared to those current phones running on 8Gb LPDDR4X. Expect increased transfer rate like a quick one-second transfer of 52GB data. The South Korean tech giant has more plans to further adds to its present DRAM lineup. This time around, Samsung is introducing another advanced memory technology–the 16Gb LPDDR4X Mobile DRAM.

The Samsung 16Gb LPDDR4X Mobile DRAM is the first in the industry to implement the 2nd-generation of 10-nanometer-class (1y-nm). This includes improved efficiency and lower battery drain of smartphones that will use it. The Low Power, Double Data Rate, 4X DRAM will definitely make things faster yet show an obvious and lowered power reduction.

The data rate is still at 4,266 megabits per second (Mb/s) but improvement will be noticeable by 70 percent in most areas. It’s not even a year since the 8Gb LPDDR4X was introduced and here’s Samsung with a follow-up. It’s also smaller compared to the 1st-gen version so expect the possibility of slimmer and sleeker phones.

Samsung now offers several mobile DRAM from 4Gb to 6Gb to 8Gb LPDDR4X to 12Gb LPDDR4 packages and now this 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM after the Samsung 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM. We’re assuming this one will be used on the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 so let’s wait and see.

SOURCE: Samsung