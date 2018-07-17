Samsung also has the chip-making business and some are saying it’s already No. 1. We can’t say that is true but we believe the South Korean tech giant is doing its best by developing fast processors and RAMs. The last Samsung RAM we featured was the 10 nanometer 8GB RAM package for mobile devices. That was a couple of years ago but many other companies have contributed to the category like SK Hynix and Sony. Most of the brands we know are now working on Dynamic RAM or DRAM and Samsung is next to release a new one.

The Samsung 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM for the new 5G and AI mobile apps has been announced recently. It’s the first in the industry so expect others will follow. The first LPDDR5 DRAM chip is meant to deliver faster speeds and data rates (up to 6.4Gbps) while reducing power by 30%. This advanced memory technology transitions to LPDDR5 standard that can be ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and 5G speed.

The mobile DRAM offers speed 1.5x compared to those found in current flagship phones with LPDDR4X. We’re talking about increased transfer rate. To give you an idea, imagine 52GB of data being sent in a second. That’s about over a dozen full-HD video movies averaging 3.7GB each. It will be out in two bandwidths: 5,500Mb/s at 1.05V and 6,400Mb/s at a 1.1 operating voltage (V).

Samsung did a number of architectural enhancements to achieve this possibility. It doubled the number of memory banks from eight to 16 while a highly advanced speed-optimized circuit architecture was used. Power savings is made possible by lower the voltage of the 10nm-class LPDDR5. There’s also the deep sleep mode to cut power usage and the overwriting cells with ‘0’ values being avoided.

The new premium DRAM is a “major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions” as per Samsung’s Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering SVP Jinman Han. He added, “We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape.”

SOURCE: Samsung