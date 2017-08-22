Chrome is one of the most frequently updated apps by Google. This web browser has a mobile version for Android and it’s getting a number of updates including an ad blocker, Picture-in-picture video feature in Android O, updated payment and password APIs, search widgets, and faster loading and less memory usage. It is bound to be more useful with upcoming updates.

Usually, when mobile users download and install Chrome, the latest version is received. If not the newest, maybe the most stable. For real fans of the browser, some of them may notice even the littlest change. There are times when you need to compare and see the difference and changes so you need Chrome running. An update allows two Chrome browsers to run on the same device. This way you can open one beta, one dev version, or one public.

Others may not really care about seeing the changes but the simultaneous running of apps will show you. You can install both Chrome Beta and Chrome Dev on a computer and mobile.

Google is rolling out the change for the desktops while mobile will soon follow. Installing these apps side by side will certainly help in determining which one will work for you at the moment.

SOURCE: Chromium Blog