Of all the companies rumored to be making a true bezel-less phone, we would actually expect something like this to come from Sharp. But as it happens, this rumor points to Sony, the Japanese company that seems locked to their Xperia design language for better or for worse. Would you believe that Sony will unveil something like this pretty soon?

The next big tradeshow for mobile devices will be IFA 2017 in Berlin. And if we are to believe this new rumor from Weibo, Sony will be launching a device with a 6-inch screen, and that weird 18:9 aspect ratio that points to a bezel-less phone, or at least one with a large screen area. But how strange is it that Sony is being namedropped in this rumor?

The foundation behind this rumor is Japan Display’s mass production of its new Full Active QHD display, which we wrote about recently. That screen is optimized for small to no bezels at all, and Sony is one of the companies behind Japan Display. You just need to connect that to the possibility that Sony might try to give a bezel-less design a go, however improbable that news is.

Sony has not seen a major change in its design language with even the new Xperia smartphones. A bezel-less design would be so out of the norm for them we almost want this piece of information to be true. What do you guys and gals think?

