Japan Display, one of the bigger suppliers of display panels for mobile devices for major manufacturers such as Apple, have announced that they have started mass manufacturing their “Full Active” LCD display. This new display panel features very slim bezels not just on the left and right sides, but top and bottom as well.

Japan Display’s Full Active LCD carries a slim bezel design on all four display sides, something that should benefit most manufacturers who want a sleek-looking phone. The display aspect ratio of the display is 18:9 for smartphone devices. People should now be looking forward to newer designs for smartphones with this display at the front.

According to Japan Display, the Full Active LCD display “was achieved by adopting a new high-density wiring layout, and new processing and module assembly technologies. Combined, these new technologies enabled JDI to reduce the width of the bottom bezel to be as narrow as the other three sides.”

Look towards the latter end of 2017 to early 2018 to see the new designs that might incorporate this new display technology from Japan Display.

SOURCE: Japan Display