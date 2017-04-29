If you enjoyed Myst – the mother of all point-and-click games that was recently remastered and released to Android – you probably will enjoy the sequel as well. Before this, Riven was only available on PC. But now Noodlecake and Cyan have released a remastered version of Riven (sequel to Myst) via the Play Store for you to enjoy.

Riven originally launched in 1997, and we don’t know where most of you reading this were at that time. Some of you might know the game, and it picks up right where Myst left off. Players will once again assist Atrus to free his wife from his deranged father, Gehn. If you played Myst, then you will immediately know how to play Riven.

In gameplay terms, it’s all point-and-click. You will be exploring a beautiful world in first person and solving a bunch of puzzles by swiping across the screen. The game has been amped up in terms of visuals and graphics, so you will notice that Riven’s world is pretty great to look at.

The game is now available via the Play Store for USD$6.99 – a paltry amount for a quality game that will keep you company for a long time. That’s a one-time payment, no IAPs.

