Myst has been a classic for gamers, one of the best point-and-click games as far as we older gamers can remember. Rejoice now, because Noodlecake is bringing Cyan Worlds’ classic to Android, finally. This is in the form of “realMyst”, and it’s the classic game you’ve known before, and probably better.

If you remember Myst, the story is of “The Stranger” – which is you, by the way – arriving on the island of Myst. It’s creepy because the island is without inhabitants. The objective is find out what happened to the people living in the island by solving puzzles and finding pages to magical books. Along the way, you find two trapped brothers, and this sets you along for a complex murder mystery, with each sibling blaming the other for their father’s death.

https://www.youtube.com/Y-USPRb98QE

On Android, realMyst is based on the realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, so you get all the 3D free roaming capabilities. The whole world is in 3D, so you get to explore the island in detail. This will mean that you would need a fairly capable phone to run this game. Instead of the pre-rendered stills of most point and click games, realMyst features a fully explorable 3D world with dynamically realistic environments.

The game is available now at the Google Play Store for the premium pricing of USD$6.99. Considering you’re getting a great port of a classic, this is a steal. The game needs Android 4.2 or better to run, and the download is around 700MB, so prepare for a bit of a large download.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store