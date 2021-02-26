The Redmi K30 series phones are being taken over by a new set of Redmi K devices. Xiaomi has just announced the new Redmi K40 smartphones together with other Redmi products–the Redmi AirDots 3, Redmi MAX 86”, and the RedmiBook Pro. The new Redmi Android phones have been teased a couple of weeks ago and now they’re official. The Chinese OEM finally announced its all-round flagship series offering for 2021. The phones follow the Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, and Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition.

Those are different variants but for now, the Redmi team is introducing three: the regular Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. To start with, these devices run on the latest Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm. You can soon experience whatever the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 can deliver. Remember, it was Xiaomi that first used the SD 888 on the Mi 11.

The Redmi K40 flagships come with an upgraded Samsung E4 AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and dual speakers, and a 4520mAh battery. The powerful specs and long battery life are packed in a very lightweight design. Only those in China can get a hold of the Redmi 40 series, at least, initially, beginning March 4.

Redmi K40 Specs

The smartphones are basically the same in the looks department. The specs list tells us how they are different from another.

All variants are equipped with the following: a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nit max brightness, ‘5,000,000:1 contrast ratio’, a 20MP selfie camera, UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, LiquidCool Technology, Dolby Atmos/ Dual speakers, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4520mAh battery that allows 33W wired fast charging (100% charged within 52 minutes). All three devices run on MIUI 12. The MIUI 12.5 will arrive soon via OTA. Three color options are ready: Dreamland, Icy White, and Glossy Black.

The differences lie in the camera specs, RAM, storage, and the processor. The regular Redmi K40 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ run on Snapdragon 888. The Pro variant is available in these models: 6GB RAM +128GB memory, 6GB+128GB, AND 8GB+256GB. The Redmi K40 Pro+ is rolling out with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi K40 Pricing

Redmi K40

6GB+128GB (RMB 1,999)

8GB+128GB (RMB 2,199)

8GB+256GB (RMB 2,699)

12GB+256GB (RMB 2,699)

Redmi K40 Pro

6GB+128GB (RMB 2,799)

8GB+128GB (RMB 2,999)

8GB+256GB (RMB 3,299)

Redmi K40 Pro+

12GB+256GB (RMB 3,699)

You can now pre-order for the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro on official Xiaomi channels. The Redmi K40 Pro+ will be ready before March ends while the two will be out of the market beginning the 4th of March.