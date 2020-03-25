After launching the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro as the Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi is introducing two more smartphones under the Redmi sub-brand. The Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition are now made official as the newest Snapdragon 865-powered Android phones from the Chinese OEM. The Redmi K30 was first teased on Weibo before the year 2019 ended. It was already launched in its native country as a mid-range offering with only Snapdragon 765G and a 64MP primary camera.

Last week, the Pro variant was teased with Snapdragon 865, Vapor Chamber cooling, and 5G connectivity. It’s here now and it’s not alone as a Zoom Edition is also made available. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s top-tie mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 865, which makes them premium flagship devices.

The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition also use 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage and 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (5,500Mbps max speed). With the SD 865 (ARM Cortex-A77, 7nm), the Android phones offer topnotch and 20% performance compared to the previous model. They take advantage of Turbo Write technology (777MB/s write speed).

Both Redmi K30 Pro variants are best for gaming, thanks to the 3,435mm² VC (vapor chamber) cooling system that is able to predict and control the internal temperature of the phone. This means peak performance all the time especially when playing games.

Both phones come equipped with the following screen specs: 6.67-inch Full-screen AMOLED screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 × 1080 FHD+ pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 1200nit max brightness, DCI-P3 and HDR10+ support, DCI-P3 and HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 360° Triple ambient light sensor, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. The two use LPDDR4x + UFS 3.0 on 6GB/128GB variant and LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 on the higher variants.

When it comes to the camera department, both phones boast a 20MP pop-up camera. The Redmi K30 Pro comes with quad rear cameras: 64MP Sony IMX686 + 13MP ultra-wide sensor (123°FOV) + 5MP macro sensor (AF3-10cm) + 2MP depth sensor (1.75μm). The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition uses these four shooters: 64MP Sony IMX686 with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide sensor (123°FOV) + 8MP telephoto with 30x digital zoom and OIS + 2MP depth sensor (1.75μm). Both devices have a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

They run on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS. Color options are as follows: Interstellar Purple AG, Lunar White, Skyline Blue, and Space Grey AG. Here are the variants and prices of the phones when they are released in the market beginning March 27:

Redmi K30 Pro:

• 6GB+128GB – RMB 2,999 ($423)

• 8GB+128GB – RMB 3,399 ($482)

• 8GB+256GB – RMB 3,699 ($524)

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition:

• 8GB+128GB – RMB 3,799 ($538)

• 8GB+235GB – RMB 3,999 ($567)