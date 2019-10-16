OPPO’s Realme sub-brand is only a year old but it has launched a number of impressive mid-range smartphones already. We saw the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 out in India with a notch and Snapdragon SoCs last year. Then came the Realme U1 tagged as India’s SelfiePro and the budget-friendly Realme 3. There’s also the Realme X Android phone, Realme 5/5 Pro with powerful quad cameras, and the Realme XT 64MP camera phone. As expected, the Realme X2 Pro has just been launched and will soon reach Europe and Asia as a new flagship phone.

The Realme X2 Pro is now available in China via Realme.com. The phone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 90Hz fluid display, Snapdragon 855+ processor by Qualcomm, 16MP front-facing camera, and a quad rear camera system (64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP) with 20x hybrid zoom. There’s also 6GB of RAM (up to 12GB), 256GB storage, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, and a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging tech.

OPPO’s Realme X2 Pro only runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box but it could be upgraded to Android 9 Pie. When it comes to audio, you can trust the Dolby Atmos Dual Speaker with hi-res professional sound quality certification.

Realme’s decision to use the Snapdragon 855+ chipset makes the phone powerful enough for gaming. Expect a 15% improvement in GPU performance. Snapdragon Elite Gaming is also supported so expect speed enhancement engines and Quad HD+ gaming graphics. AI processing on-device is 3x faster compared to the Snapdragon 845 devices.

The Realme X2 Pro is priced at 399€ which is about $440 in the US. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is ¥2599 in China.