Vivo sub-brand iQOO has already released a teaser video of its insane 120W fast charger that could fully charge a smartphone in 15 minutes flat. Realme on the other hand was rumored to be working on its own 125W Ultra Dart technology. It has now been confirmed that Realme will be announcing the same on Thursday, July 16. This is made evident through a poster with Chinese text shared on Weibo by Realme China’s Vice President Xu Qi.

A similar image, which first got us eager about the new revelation in fast charging, was shared by reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter last week. He had claimed then that Realme could reveal fast charging solution capable of 120W charging speeds – good enough to juice up a 4,000mAh battery in only 3 minutes.

Now the image by Xu on the Chinese microblogging website is posted with a binary number that reads “1111101’, which turns out to 125 when converted to decimal. This is a strong indication that Realme is actually working on acquainting us to 125W ultra-fast charging technology instead of 120W, as previously believed, and this could be demoed as early as July 16.

Smartphones today come with energy-efficient processors inside, and if you may, with much larger capacity batteries than probably a year ago. Despite this, the smartphone batteries don’t last more than a day or two (on higher side) – the industry feels need for fast charging graver than ever before.

Chinese OEMs like iQOO, Realme, and even OPPO are at the forefront of this race. Just to keep you posted, Xiaomi could very soon drop a phone backed by a charger touting 100W charging speeds.