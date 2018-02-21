Razer Phone is selling although we don’t have the exact numbers. We know the company has been selling the phone as an ultimate gaming device. So far, it has lived up to the expectations of mobile gamers. Despite having no audio jack, the smartphone still offers great audio when paired with quality headphones or speakers. For this purpose, Razer has launched a quick promo back in December that gives away a Leviathan Mini wireless speaker with every purchase of the Razer Phone.

The offer is back and again, for a limited time. You can get a free speaker when you buy a new Razer Phone. Enter the DEALS18 promotional code at checkout. Note that you only need to buy the regular Razer Phone. The Gold Edition of the ultimate gaming phone isn’t part of the promo so you may want to settle on the standard model if you want

You can only avail of this free speaker when you order from Razer’s website. The $699.99 Razer Phone comes unlocked and ready to use with whatever SIM card you have. To review, the smartphone boasts a 5.72-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion 120Hz screen, dual front-firing speakers, 8GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, 8MP selfie camera, 12MP dual rear cameras, DAC audio adapter, THX-certified audio, Dolby ATMOS, and amplifiers.

VIA: Phone Arena