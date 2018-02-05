If you’re the type of person who celebrates the Chinese New Year (or Spring Festival) by getting something new with a little bit of gold, then the Razer Phone Limited Gold Edition is something you might want to look at, if your budget for something new is at $700. And when they say “gold” they actually mean just the logo, not the entire device. If you are more of a mobile gamer or a mobile entertainment person, Razer is trying to appeal to you.

The Razer Phone was actually released later last year, with its 5.7-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with an 8GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage, and has a 12MP dual rear camera. It is being marketed as a gaming and entertainment device since it has dual front-firing speakers and amplifiers, has Dolby Atmos and THX-certified audio, and has a 120 Hz Ultramotion screen. It also has support for Netflix HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1.

The Limited Gold Edition has all of the same specs, but the logo at the back has been dyed in gold. The packaging is also Chinese New Year-themed, as it comes in a red-sleeved box with golden Razer stickers. Other than that, there’s nothing different from the original, regular-colored one, so those who are actually planning to buy the Razer Phone in the first place will be the only ones interested in getting this one, regardless of the gold logo at the back.

The price for the Razer Phone Limited Gold Edition is the same at $699.99. It’s available through the Three Hong Kong retail stores and through the online RazerStore.

SOURCE: Razer