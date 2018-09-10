We’ve started speculations on the Razer Phone 2 but before the next-gen premium gaming device is released, the company wants to sell more of the Razer Phone. If you’ve been wanting to get one, you may take advantage of this special offer: a $300 discount. Sorry, but the promo is only being offered in the United States. This means from the original price of $699.99, it can go down to $399.99. You can choose from either the Standard Edition or the Limited Gold Edition.

To review, the Razer Phone features Netflix HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 support, a 120 Hz UltraMotion screen, Dolby Atmos and THX-certified audio system, dual front-firing speakers and amplifiers, and a 4000mAh battery.

If you order now, expect to see the following in the box: a 64GB Razer Phone unit, USB-C to USB-C Cable, USB Type-C to 3.5 mm) Audio Adapter, Power Adapter, and a SIM Eject Pin. The $300 discount is huge so if you want, you can spend on other accessories like the Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($24.99), USB-C Digital In-Ear Headset ($79.99), and a Word Case for Razer Phone ($29.99).

Avail of the phone from Razer.com, choose ‘Add to Cart’, and enter the promo code WOOHOO. Shipping is FREE but taxes may still apply.

SOURCE: Razer